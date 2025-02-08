Major botch during DiY's segment on SmackDown

DiY were out this week on SmackDown to gloat over the fact that they retained the WWE Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, they were confronted by a duo who had been their biggest allies previously, who also had a hilarious botch.

As you probably know, DiY successfully retained the WWE Tag Team Titles after a two-out-of-three falls match against The Motor City Machine Guns at the 2025 Royal Rumble. It came as a result of The Street Profits interfering in the bout. Pretty Deadly, who has been instrumental in Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retaining the gold, came out on SmackDown to confront them.

They told DiY that they were the reason why the champs retained the "NXT" Tag Team Titles - which was a clear botch as it's the WWE Tag Titles. You can watch the botch in the video below:

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis seemed to be partial towards Pretty Deadly this week, as he granted them a non-title match against Ciampa and Gargano, stipulating that if they won, they would earn a tag team title shot.

That's exactly what happened as Pretty Deadly beat the champions in what felt like a steal of a win. However, it was a brilliant moment and they capitalized on it well.

The WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line soon, with the champions defending it against Pretty Deadly.

