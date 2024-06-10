Major botch happens as another top TNA star makes unexpected return to WWE

There was a big return in the WWE vs TNA Champion vs Champion match at NXT Battleground. However, that moment was slightly affected by a botch made by Vic Joseph on commentary.

The co-main event of NXT Battleground was one for the history books as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made another WWE appearance, this time to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship against the incumbent Roxanne Perez. Grace had a lot of support from the crowd going in, as well as from the live audience in Las Vegas.

The controversial finish happened when Tatum Paxley tried to steal Grace's TNA Knockouts Title, only for former TNA star Ash By Elegance (formerly known in WWE as Dana Brooke) to appear out of nowhere to take her out. Vic Joseph botched the moment and referred to her as "Dana" for a second before realizing that she doesn't go by that name anymore.

Trending

You can hear it in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ash By Elegance ended up getting taken out along with Tatum Paxley when Jordynne Grace interjected.

However, this ended up costing Jordynne Grace, who proceeded to eat the Pop Rox, leading to Roxanne Perez retaining the title in the historic match.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Ash by Elegance, her return seemed too rushed as the crowd seemingly did not realize it was her at that moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback