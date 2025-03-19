  • home icon
Major botch nearly leaves multiple WWE Superstars injured

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:02 GMT
From the headquarters (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
There was a huge botch that could have gone wrong and caused multiple injuries to WWE stars. Thankfully, nothing happened, and the show proceeded as planned, but the outcome could have been very different.

On NXT this week, the battle of four WWE stars saw the duo of Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) go up against the team of Josh Briggs and Pro Wrestling NOAH's Yoshiki Inamura. Everything seemed to be going just fine up to a point.

However, both teams participated in a major botch, which was obviously not intended. Hank and Tank were supposed to pull Briggs and Inamura off the apron, but there was no contact, and the other two just jumped off and almost landed on their hands.

Unfortunately, there's no footage yet of the botch.

Things could have gone wrong quite easily, as we know is the case when landing at ringside on the head. Thankfully, the duo seemed completely safe, and nobody involved was injured - not that we know of, anyway.

Ultimately, the impressive duo of Briggs and Inamura would pick up the win over Hank and Tank.

The two will likely be again vying for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy
