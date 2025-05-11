Major botch saves Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch faced Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event. A major botch saved The Man during the bout.

After teaming up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 to win the Women's Tag Team Championship, Becky Lynch turned on her teammate on RAW after 'Mania. The two stars took several shots at each other in the following weeks before locking horns on tonight's show for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Both Lynch and Valkyria started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the bout, referee Jessica Karr made a huge botch that saved Big Time Becks from possibly losing.

As Lynch tried to hit her opponent's head onto an exposed turnbuckle, Karr immediately stopped The Man. The official then did the right thing as she tried to replace the pad. However, while she was replacing it, Valkyria got the upper hand on her opponent and went in for a pinfall. By the time Jessica noticed the pin attempt, Lynch had enough time to take a little breather and kick out at the two count.

You can check out the video below:

However, the match ultimately ended in Lyra Valkyria's favor, and she retained the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

