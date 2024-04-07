Major botch in WWE title match; referees try to stop match for superstar's own safety

Just two matches into WWE WrestleMania 40, and there was already a major botch on the show during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

The match opened with New Catch Republic coming out to the wrong music, but they shook it off and got on with the task at hand. After Grayson Waller and Austin Theory captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, JD McDonagh invaded the match.

McDonagh was taken out by The New Day before Damian Priest attempted to collect the RAW championship, but WWE officials noticed that the ladder was buckling and unsafe for him to climb.

In an interesting move, referee Jessika Carr could be seen trying to grab Damian by his feet to inform him that the ladder wasn't safe, but he ignored her and continued his spot with The Miz.

In the end, the ladder did buckle under their weight, and Priest jumped and dropped The Miz midway through a chokeslam that seemed like it should have been South of Heaven.

Luckily, no one was injured, and Priest was able to replace the ladder, which allowed R-Truth to climb it and go on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship for the first time.

