Major brawl breaks out midway through WWE show

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:20 GMT
A major brawl broke out tonight between two WWE Superstars


Tonight, the WWE Universe bore witness to a major brawl. Two heated rivals, Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe, started throwing hands midway through an exciting edition of NXT Roadblock.

The brawl was preceded by an interview in the midst of the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Sarah Schreiber was interviewing Eddy Thorpe ahead of his match with Trick Williams next week on WWE NXT.

The two are set to do battle in an Underground match, and Thorpe was speaking about the same. He mentioned how he was happy to see a fire lit under Williams and was looking forward to facing him next week. He even threw in a sly jab at the New York Knicks.

However, before he could finish his sentence, Trick Williams blindsided him, leading to the brawl in question. They moved from the crowd to the ringside, and eventually, things spilled into the ring. Throughout the entire ordeal, Williams was in complete control, and to quote Vic Joseph, he was "whooping that trick."

It seems safe to say that their rivalry has become a blood feud at this point. Both WWE Superstars want to win, but more than anything, they want to beat each other. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top next week on NXT.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
