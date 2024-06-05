Major brawl breaks out on NXT after 27-year-old WWE star's relationship is brought up

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a huge brawl broke out between six women during the NXT Women’s North American Championship summit. Jaida Parker mentioned Lash Legend's relationship with Trick Williams, and after the brawl, only three women stood tall in the ring.

At NXT Battleground this Sunday, Lash and Jaida will be involved in a six-woman Ladder Match for the inaugural NXT Women's North American Championship. The remaining participants in the match are Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Mia Yim, and Kelani Jordan.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosted the summit on NXT this week. He asked Mia Yim what she would do at Battleground 2024 to emerge victorious. While Yim was speaking, Jaida Parker cut her off and told her that she had come back to NXT but it was not the black and gold era anymore and that she would turn Mia black and blue if she got near her title.

Lash Legend tried to cut an emotional promo about how it has been hard for her these past few weeks. She was referring to Oro Mensah and Noam Dar being attacked by Ethan Page. She also cut things off with Trick Williams backstage during the show.

Jaida told Lash that she did not think the latter would ever think about anything other than "Big Trick Willy." Fallon Henley encouraged Lash Legend to get her hands on Jaida Parker, and all three women ended up fighting in the ring later on. The three babyfaces stood tall at the end.

