Major brawl breaks out on WWE show after former champion attacks 27-year-old star

A huge brawl broke out on the latest episode of WWE NXT after Thea Hail's match against Tatum Paxley. The latter was attacked by her former ally Lyra Valkyria.

During the bout, Tatum nailed Thea Hail with a backbreaker. She then choked the latter using the ropes. Paxley continued to dominate as she trapped her opponent in the corner. The Chase U member hit a few strikes but Tatum kicked her in the midsection and followed it up with a gut wrench into a cover, but the latter kicked out.

Tatum then locked Thea Hail in a unique submission hold. Hail went for a few shoulder tackles and delivered a neckbreaker. She hit the World's Smallest Slam but the referee was distracted by Jazmyn Nyx. Jacy Jayne, who was also ringside, attacked Hail, but the referee didn't see it.

Expand Tweet

Tatum Paxley then hit Thea Hail with the crucifix to win the match. The latter was angry after her loss and tried to hit Jayne but she got away. Lyra Valkryia then came out and attacked Tatum Paxley in the ring. WWE officials tried to separate the two women who wanted to tear each other apart.

Were you surprised when Tatum turned on Lyra last week on WWE NXT? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!

Poll : Were you surprised when Tatum turned on Lyra last week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback