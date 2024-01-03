Major cash-in FAILS due to outside interference; potential new WWE team teased

A potential new WWE tag team could've been formed after a major cash-in attempt was spoiled.

Ever since her NXT debut, Lyra Valkyria has looked promising in the ring. She has quickly risen to the top of the women's division in WWE NXT and even defeated Becky Lynch over two months ago to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Since winning the title, she has proven herself to be a fighting champion and has defended the title whenever she was challenged. Tonight, at NXT New Year's Evil, she was faced with her toughest challenge yet in Blair Davenport, who earned a title shot after winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Davenport proved to be a worthy adversary for Lyra Valkyria. However, she still had no problem putting her away and retaining her title. Following the match, Lola Vice tried to seize the opportunity and cash in her breakout contract for a title match against Lyra Valkyria, only to be thwarted by Tatum Paxley who has been stalking the NXT Women's Champion.

Elektra Lopez also got involved in the action ringside, and a brawl broke out between the two women. After the brawl, Paxley placed her hand on Lyra's shoulder, possibly indicating a new alliance.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley form a new tag team in WWE NXT.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.