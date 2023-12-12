Major championship match announced for next week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE officially announced the date for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's Women's Tag Team Championship defense.The two stars last defended their titles two weeks ago on the red brand against Piper Niven and Natalya, who won a Fatal Four-way tag team match to get an opportunity at the gold.

Last week on RAW, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Natalya and Nox in a tag team match. The champions were on commentary during the bout. On this week's show, Carter and Chance competed in another tag match, against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, which they won.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were on commentary again. It was later announced that next week on RAW, they'll defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. That's not the only title match that was announced for next week.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, as The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend it against Julius and Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers. It'll be interesting to see whether new champions will be crowned or whether the titles will be retained next week.

