Major championship match ends in controversial finish; top WWE star caught by referee

Logan Paul defended his United States Championship for the first time against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. The match ended via disqualification due to the use of a foreign object.

During the match, The Maverick hit The Prizefighter with a buckshot lariat followed by with a big frog splash for a two count. The champion then tried to hit the challenger with a superplex, but the latter reversed it into a corkscrew suplex.

Later on, Logan Paul's friend jumped over the barricade to try to hand him the brass knuckles, but he was stopped by the officials. He's the same person who handed Paul the weapon at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last November, which resulted in Rey Mysterio losing the US Title.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out while the officials were dealing with the intruder. Theory gave Paul the brass knuckles, and the latter tried to hit Kevin Owens with it but KO ripped it out of his hand. Owens put it on and punched Logan in the face.

Expand Tweet

He went for the cover and while the referee was making the count, he spotted the knuckles. Kevin Owens was disqualified and Logan Paul retained the WWE United States Championship.

What are your thoughts on Paul retaining the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.