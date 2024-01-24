Major championship match officially confirmed for upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

A new championship match has been added to an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. It was confirmed on the latest episode of NXT that Oba Femi will defend his North American Championship at Vengeance Day next month.

The Nigerian star won the Men's Breakout Tournament and cashed in his contract to capture the title after Dragon Lee defeated Lexis King on the January 9 episode of NXT. Last week, Lee confronted Femi and challenged him to a rematch at Vengeance Day, and the latter responded by saying that he'll consider it.

On WWE NXT this week, Dragon Lee was involved in a match against Scrypts. Oba Femi was on the top of the platform in the arena watching the bout. Toward the end of the contest, Lee went for Operation Dragon but Scrypts countered it.

The D'Angelo Family then showed up and got into a brawl with OTM. Lee capitalized by hitting Scrypts with Operation Dragon to win the match. After the bout, Oba Femi told Dragon Lee that he accepted his challenge for WWE NXT: Vengeance Day. The North American Championship match has been confirmed for the February 4 Premium Live Event.

