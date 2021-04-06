Major change announced for Miz vs. Bad Bunny match at WrestleMania 37

We've got ourselves a tag match, playas. Tonight on WWE RAW, it was confirmed that Bad Bunny would team up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison this weekend at WrestleMania.

Earlier in the evening, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest arrived at the ThunderDome in the former's Bugatti, which led to his WrestleMania opponent and Morrison showing up vandalizing it with red paint.

When Bad Bunny got word of what happened to his car, he arrived on the scene and was beside himself before being attacked from behind.

NOW HOLD ON A MINUTE!@ArcherofInfamy wants to make the #WrestleMania showdown even bigger by making it a tag team match with @ArcherofInfamy & @TheRealMorrison added to the mix!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VrRXF50KoX — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Bad Bunny will team with Damian Priest at WrestleMania

By the time Damian Priest and other WWE officials arrived, the damage had already been done. The announcers said that Bad Bunny and Priest would address the attack later on in the show.

On the microphone in the ring, Priest said it was time to up the stakes of the match this weekend and turn it into a tag team affair. Bad Bunny followed that up by cutting a passionate promo about his love for WWE and how he would shut The Miz up at WrestleMania.

The Miz and Morrison appeared on the Tron and accepted the challenge of turning the singles match into a tag clash, making it official.

Months ago, the reported plan all along was for this tag team match to take place, but minor injuries to both Priest and Morrison left it in jeopardy until the last possible moment.

It will be good for Bad Bunny that he won't have to worry about wrestling an entire match against The Miz at WrestleMania. A tag team match will help protect him from having to do things he might not be comfortable with.

Advertisement

Are you excited about the tag match at WrestleMania this weekend? Or were you looking forward to the singles match instead? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.