Major change to Bobby Lashley’s WWE status following conflicting online reports after RAW

Bobby Lashley was fired on WWE RAW last night after putting his hands on Adam Pearce. It appears that even if this is a storyline, Lashley has now been moved to the alumni section of the company's official website in order for the firing to make sense.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce released a video where he claimed that Lashley is no longer fired, so it's unclear what the future now holds for The All Mighty and why he was fired for less than 24 hours.

Lashley has remained on the Alumni section of the website despite the update from Pearce, which leads to more questions than answers regarding their current storyline. WWE has been known to move stars over to the section and then move them back later in order to play out a storyline in real life.

Bobby Lashley is no longer fired from WWE

Adam Pearce spoke to Lashley about his conduct last week and told him that he wouldn't allow him to get away with attacking another official after he delivered a spear during a brawl with Seth Rollins.

It was clearly leading to something like this, and the fact that the referee was knocked out of the ring and missed Lashley's pin attempt gave him enough of a reason to approach the official.

Lashley's loss means that he doesn't get to fight for the United States Championship, but what's even worse is that he was fired on live TV.

However, Adam Pearce's statement on Twitter earlier today takes back the fact that he has been fired, and it's now unclear if Lashley will be on RAW next week. It's also worth asking if there's someone who has pushed Pearce to change his mind.

