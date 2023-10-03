Major change to title match announced during contract signing on WWE RAW

The contract signing for the Intercontinental Championship match took place during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa has been a thorn in Imperium's side for some time now. After defeating Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in consecutive weeks, the former NXT Champion challenged Gunther for a title bout at WWE Fastlane.

During the contract signing, Tommaso Ciampa delivered an emotionally driven message as he said that he didn't need many opportunities to get the job done. He also said that he would fulfill his childhood dream of becoming the Intercontinental Champion at Fastlane.

Gunther, however, remained confident as he said that this was the closest Ciampa was going to get to his championship. The Ring General conveyed that the Intercontinental title was the most important championship in the industry today, and it meant everything to him. Ciampa asked Gunther to change the contract and face him later that night if he was that confident. The champion accepted the challenge and signed the contract.

It will be interesting to see if Ciampa will be able to dethrone the record-breaking champion.

