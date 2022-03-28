Major changes to WrestleMania plans for Kofi Kingston and King Woods revealed - Reports

There seem to be a lot of questions about what WWE has in store for Kofi Kingston and King Woods at WrestleMania. It was only three years ago when Kingston had his greatest career moment by becoming the WWE Champion, but the Road to The Show of Shows is unclear for the New Day this year.

Kofi Kingston has been involved in a feud with Sheamus and Ridge Holland for a while now. Big E, who was the number one pick for RAW in the last WWE Draft, was quietly shifted over to SmackDown to reunite with Kofi Kingston and was likely set to be a part of the feud for WrestleMania.

However, his recent neck injury essentially guarantees that he won't be present at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

A report from Fightful Select stated that Big E was in the running to be a part of a six-man tag team match that would see him team up with Kingston and the returning King Woods to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch at WrestleMania. However, the report further stated that plans keep changing and could be scrapped altogether:

"Originally, the trio were scheduled to face Ridge Holland, Sheamus and Pete Dunne [now known as BUTCH] in some sort of six man tag team match on the show. As of Friday, we're told that the match was still planned with Kofi Kingston & King Xavier Woods set to face off with Sheamus and Butch. However, it was reiterated to us that that match could be changed to include Ridge Holland, or scrapped altogether."

It's unfortunate that Kingston and Woods are in the spot that they are. Even if they do compete in a tag team match, it will likely be viewed as nothing more than a filler between one big match and another.

The New Day trio haven't teamed up together at WrestleMania since 2016.

Could Kofi Kingston be in the unfortunate 'cool-down' spot at WrestleMania?

Although things have changed drastically with two-night WrestleManias, it wouldn't be surprising to see each night feature a 'cool-down' match. For the uninitiated, a cool-down match is a filler spot between one highly anticipated match and the next.

The unfortunate role of the cool-down match is to give the crowd a 'break,' which means that there could be little to no reaction to the actual bout itself. It helps re-energize the crowd as the next big match comes on the card.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with Kofi Kingston and King Woods heading into WrestleMania and whether or not they actually feature on the main card.

