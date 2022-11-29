Major character change teased for Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

It appears that multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss is set for yet another major character change on WWE RAW, going by what was apparently teased during the show.

While Alexa Bliss has been back on WWE RAW for some time, she has been a face for most of it. The Goddess has remained a side character in Bianca Belair's feud against Damage CTRL. Now, with Survivor Series WarGames done, it appears that the focus might be back on the former women's champion.

During a backstage interview with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bliss, Bray Wyatt's logo appeared behind her for just a moment, and her expression changed as well. It seems that she might also be going back to the old character she had when under Wyatt's spell.

After the logo appeared, she seemed lost in thought and lost the cheerful appearance she had earlier.

Fans are quite aware of what happened the last time Bliss was involved with Bray Wyatt. The superstar had seemingly brought Bliss under his spell. But when the time came for Wyatt, in his Fiend character, to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss betrayed him.

The distraction from Bliss cost him the match. It was his last appearance before he disappeared from WWE TV last year, after which he was released.

Mo Ali @PrinceA51800613 Alexa heel turn incoming, it’s about time lol Alexa heel turn incoming, it’s about time lol https://t.co/wu9IMtne9l

Bliss remained in the supernatural gimmick for a long time before she was able to escape it. Now, with Bray Wyatt back, it appears that the former RAW Women's Champion might be heading back in that same direction.

Whether this means that she teams up with him again or if he is trying to get revenge for her betrayal, her storyline going forward might be very interesting.

What do you make of Alexa Bliss' potential character change? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes