Major Cody Rhodes swerve with The Rock was something no one saw coming, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' recent decision was a bolt from the blue, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, especially considering how the circumstances were already quite hot.

The American Nightmare announced at Elimination Chamber that he had decided to face The Rock inside the ring. This was somewhat unexpected since Cody has been very focused on taking down Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Apter also thinks this can lead to a tag team match, where Cody and Seth Rollins would take on Rock and Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter speculated about the future of Cody Rhodes' story.

"I didn't think this stuff with The Rock could get hotter, but it really seems to be getting hotter now. Out of nowhere, nobody knew this was coming, with Cody challenging The Rock. Now The Rock is booked for the next two SmackDowns... three SmcackDowns. So we gonna have the tag team match everybody is talking about now with [Cody] and Seth Rollins against Roman and The Rock now?" [16:30 onwards]

As of now, whether The Rock agrees to face Cody Rhodes in WWE remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Glenn Jacobs (FKA Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold: