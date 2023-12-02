Major concern about Bobby Lashley and Street Profits' future raised by legend after SmackDown (Exclusive)

Another SmackDown episode is in the books, with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits continuing their alliance. While speaking on Smack Talk, Bill Apter admitted being confused about Lashley and Profits' creative direction.

It's been a few weeks since the Profits turned heel and joined Lashley, but WWE has still not fully committed to their act and has intriguingly not given them a faction name yet. Bill Apter noted on Smack Talk that while he liked Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, their partnership with Bobby Lashley hasn't had the desired impact.

The veteran wrestling journalist pointed out that associating themselves with Lashley has "lowered" them on the roster instead of elevating their status, which was a big concern:

"I like the Street Profits. I like what they were before this whole gimmick thing. They were a good wrestling team. We thought they were going to split up and be singles. I'm not sure [that] I really love this whole gimmick they have got here. I don't know where it's going. But they are so talented in the ring, and this whole thing that they are doing with Lashley. I don't know; I think it has lowered them rather than making them more noticeable," explained Bill Apter. [37:20 – 38:20]

As seen on SmackDown this week, The Street Profits were in Bobby Lashley's corner as the All Mighty proceeded to defeat Butch.

Is WWE unsure how to present Bobby Lashley and Street Profits, which will, in turn, affect their future as a trio? Sound off in the comments section below.

