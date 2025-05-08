Major confirmation regarding Goldberg's next WWE appearance and return plans (Exclusive)

Goldberg's WWE return seems to be imminent at this point. A new report has revealed huge details about how all signs point to an upcoming appearance at some point.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the return of the WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Da Man last appeared at Bad Blood 2024 in a confrontation with Gunther.

According to JoeyVotes, Goldberg's name has been discussed in WWE creative for an upcoming appearance. The WWE marketing team has reportedly been working on merchandise plans, which is normally a surefire sign that a return is being planned. It was noted that while there hasn't been any word about whether he would be at Backlash in St. Louis, he could be back very soon.

Are all signs pointing to Goldberg vs. Gunther?

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Goldberg returns to WWE, and all signs seem to be pointing to one opponent for his last clash: Gunther.

It's going to be interesting to see how Gunther vs. Goldberg could be set up. One can only speculate that the Pat McAfee match at Backlash 2025 could set up a rematch against the WWE Hall of Famer.

When the former Universal Champion and wrestling legend had his last proper feud in WWE, it was against Bobby Lashley. Many considered their match in Saudi Arabia to be one of the best of the legend's career. The Ring General is known to get the best out of his opponent, and perhaps the intensity of his ring style could translate to a short but sweet farewell for the Hall of Famer.

He last wrestled in 2022 in what was essentially a last-minute call for him to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He had to recover from COVID and fly halfway across the world to Saudi Arabia to compete.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

