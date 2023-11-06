Major deal that shook the wrestling world could be in jeopardy after controversy - Reports

A major wrestling deal is now in trouble after a show thanks to a very controversial segment being aired during it. This comes after the initial reports of the deal shook up the wrestling world as a whole, and changed everything about what the future could look like. The reports highlight an incident that took place at NWA Samhain.

Father James Mitchell was seen in a controversial segment during the show, which quickly went viral. He was surrounded by women heavily drinking, and also other stars who appeared to be manic. He was surrounded by white powder, and appeared to be snorting the said illegal substance. He also distributed it among his friends.

Billy Corgan's NWA had apparently signed deals with The CW, which would see them being aired on the network. The immense significance of the deal would see them emerge as a real power.

However, according to Haus of Wrestling, the spot with Father James Mitchell has upset several higher-ups in The CW, which could have highly damaged the deal. Now, there's apparently a "90% chance" that the NWA reality show, and Powerrr will air only on The CW app and not on television.

The spot itself was Corgan's idea, and he had been optimistic that exposure to The CW audience would lead to more ticket and ad sales.

It remains to be seen how this plays out now.

