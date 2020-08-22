Major development in the Sasha Banks-Bayley storyline on SmackDown before Summerslam

Sasha Banks and Bayley are eventually bound the split soon, and WWE planted another big seed towards the same on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Banks and Bayley are both set to defend their respective RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in separate matches at SummerSlam against Asuka. However, who will do it first at the PPV?

The decision was made on SmackDown, and it ended with Bayley, unfortunately, winning the opportunity of going first at SummerSlam. Here's what happened on SmackDown, which also saw subtle yet significant developments in the storyline between the best friends.

The Beat The Clock Challenge on SmackDown

Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to a pyro-heavy entrance as Corey Graves waited for them in the ring. Graves immediately brought up the question about their split, and both Banks and Bayley responded with a furious denial.

Bayley and Banks then had a minor disagreement over who would go first at SummerSlam and Graves, as expected, added fuel to the fire by seemingly trying to create a rift between the Superstars.

Naomi's music hit and she came out and challenged both the Champions. Graves suggested that Bayley and Banks could face Naomi in a Beat The Clock Challenge, and whoever gets the best time would get to defend the title second against Asuka at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Sasha Banks took on Naomi first, and she won the match via The Bank Statement in 3 minutes and 39 seconds.

Bayley was up next, and The Golden Role Model ended up losing the match after getting hit with the Rear View out of nowhere. Noami pinned Bayley with 1:44 on the clock.

After the match, Michael Cole announced that Banks would defend the RAW Women's title after Bayley is done with her SmackDown Women's title match.

The cameras even caught The Boss looking really happy after Bayley's loss, and it added another layer to their impending implosion.

Asuka came out after the matches and cut her usual enthusiastic promo. Banks rushed towards the Empress of Tomorrow down the ramp but got kicked straight in the head.

Asuka then entered the ring and attacked Bayley, who exited the ring and retreated up the ramp. Bayley didn't even check on Banks, who was laid out on the ramp as the SmackDown Women's Champion went straight up towards the big screen. Bayley returned to check on Banks after a while as Asuka danced in the ring.

The commentators noted that Bayley hit the proverbial panic button as she ignored her best friend after Asuka's attack.

As things stand, Bayley will defend her title first against Asuka at SummerSlam. While Bayley and Banks are still together, the developments on SmackDown added momentum as we edge closer to the split.