Major Elimination Chamber botch revealed; former WWE champion wasn't pinned 

Elimination Chamber 2024 was considered a major success for WWE, and it was able to build up several matches for WrestleMania XL.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match saw Becky Lynch walk out victorious, but a video has recently surfaced on Instagram that shows that Naomi wasn't legally eliminated from the match.

When the former SmackDown Women's Champion was pinned by Liv Morgan, it can clearly be seen that her shoulders were off the mat while the referee was counting, so the elimination should not have counted.

Of course, this was a clear botch from the two superstars, since this was supposed to be where Naomi was eliminated from the Chamber match.

This however isn't expected to play any role in the current storylines heading into WrestleMania XL since Becky Lynch's match against Rhea Ripley has already been confirmed, whilst Naomi is over on SmackDown and recently lost her match to Tiffany Stratton.

Naomi could still be a part of The Show of Shows, but as of this writing, she has no story heading into the premium live event.

The WWE Universe has recently been worried about Naomi following her recent return

Naomi made her WWE return at the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, and has since been part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She is, however, yet to be added to the WrestleMania card.

Several fans took to social media following SmackDown this week, to share that they were worried about Naomi and her future in the WWE, since she was the one given a jobber entrance on SmackDown.

Naomi's entrance has always been considered one of the most entertaining, but it wasn't televised ahead of her bout with Tiffany Stratton, a match that she went on to lose clean.

Naomi claimed ahead of Elimination Chamber that she didn't return just to return, but it appears that she could have just slotted back in where she left off. There were rumors that she could join her husband in The Bloodline which could give her a boost ahead of WrestleMania, but this is yet to become a reality.

Do you think Naomi has been lost among the shuffle on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

