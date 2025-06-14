Major female star got chills when Ron Killings cut his hair on WWE RAW

Ron Killings changed WWE's landscape with his shocking return at Money in the Bank 2025. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella reacted to the segment from Monday Night RAW where Killings cut his hair.

Ad

After WWE Money in the Bank 2025, Ron Killings appeared on RAW and cut his hair during his promo, standing on the announcer's desk. The segment received praise across the industry, and many viewers, including Nikki Bella, got chills.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Divas Champion reacted to Ron Killings' iconic segment and spoke highly of it. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed she was emotional and got chills upon watching it. Moreover, she said it was one of her favorite things from the show.

Ad

Trending

"It was one of my favorite things of the night. That promo, if that didn't hit you in the core, then you're a robot. I don't know what to say. That was like everything. It was, like, so emotional. Like, I keep getting chills, but that was like, 'Oh s**t, Ron Killings is here!' Whose Truth? But I loved it. "I live for those moments," Bella said. [From 07:43 to 08:07]

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Ron Killings attacked John Cena on WWE SmackDown

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Each superstar wanted a shot at The Franchise Player's title, but the 17-time World Champion left the ring and walked out on potential challengers.

However, Ron Killings attacked John Cena, and it took officials and referees to separate the two. Later, Cena expressed his frustrations to Nick Aldis and headed to the ring. This time, CM Punk appeared, and the two had a battle of words before Killings attacked The Leader of the Cenation for a second time.

Ad

Ad

The former United States Champion put the Undisputed WWE Champion in the STF as CM Punk mocked and watched his upcoming opponent from outside the ring. Later, a rematch between Cena and Killings was made official for next week's episode of the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!