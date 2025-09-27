Major feud finally ends on SmackDown as current Champion picks up a big win

SmackDown on September 26 saw what was possibly the end of a major feud that has been going on for a while now, and thanks to a champion picking up the win, it appears to be over.This week on SmackDown, Women's United States Champion, Giulia, was booked to compete against B-Fab and Michin in a tag team match, with her advisor, Kiana James, by her side. As you might remember, Kiana James lost to Michin in seconds before Giulia took care of her in their United States Championship match.This week, the tag team match seemingly saw the conclusion of the rivalry between Giulia and Michin, as the latter was pinned by the US Champion courtesy of Kiana James. Giulia's business associate would rake Michin's eyes, giving the win on a platter for the champion.It seems unlikely that the rivalry will continue on SmackDown, as it simply makes little to no sense at this point. One would think that Giulia would be on a collision course with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at Crown Jewel, but that may not be the case.Unfortunately, Giulia hasn't been booked on any premium live event, despite her status as champion, with her matches being more or less exclusive to the blue brand. If she does happen to face Becky Lynch, it would make a lot of sense; however, even last year, the only Crown Jewel Championship matches held were between the two World Champions of the men's and women's divisions.That means there is little time to build up to a match in Perth. It's unclear whether she will be present at the two-day Japan Supershow on October 17 and 18, as it coincides with an episode of SmackDown.If she isn't booked for any show following Crown Jewel, then it likely means that she is going to Japan.