Major fight breaks out backstage in WWE

Two WWE stars got into a backstage brawl at a recent show. Security officials had to separate them.

When Stephanie Vaquer became a double champion, Jordynne Grace made it clear that she wanted a title match, but she was attacked by Jaida Parker, who then challenged La Primera for the title. Last week on WWE NXT, Jaida Parker got her title shot against Vaquer. However, Jordynne Grace distracted her, allowing Vaquer to pick up the win.

Tonight on WWE NXT, after Stephanie Vaquer relinquished her Women's North American Championship, she told Ava that she wanted to pick her opponent for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Jordynne Grace interrupted her to make her case for the title shot. However, she was interrupted by Jaida Parker, who also wanted a title match against La Primera. After things got heated between the women, a brawl broke out. However, this wasn't the end of the night for these two women.

Later on in the night, Grace and Parker were seen brawling backstage as several security officials came out to break them before things got worse.

It will be interesting to see who among these two women will be next in line to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship.

