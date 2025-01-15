  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Major fight breaks out on WWE show involving former Brawling Brutes member

Major fight breaks out on WWE show involving former Brawling Brutes member

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 15, 2025 02:09 GMT
The Brawling Brutes [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Brawling Brutes [Image credits: WWE.com]

A major fight broke out this week on a WWE show, featuring a former Brawling Brutes member. The member in question was Ridge Holland, and he made quite the impact on tonight's NXT.

Holland interrupted a conversation between North American Champion Tony D'Angelo and the new WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi. D'Angelo was in the middle of telling The Ruler he wanted to be "Double Title Don," when Holland came out.

The 36-year-old decided to mock The Don, reminding him of the "Christmas gift" he gave him and his family last year. Unfortunately for Ridge Holland, D'Angelo had no patience and immediately stepped out of the ring, leading to a brawl. This left Oba Femi alone in the ring, much to his misery, as his lack of awareness led to him being completely blindsided.

also-read-trending Trending

As he watched D'Angelo and Holland go at it, one of Oba's opponents from NXT New Year's Evil, Eddy Thorpe, attacked him from behind. Thorpe left the 26-year-old on the ground, before lifting the NXT Championship up himself.

There will be a lot to talk about heading into next week's episode of WWE NXT. It seems matters are being taken to the next level, both between Holland and D'Angelo, as well as Oba and Thorpe. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी