Major fight breaks out on WWE show involving former Brawling Brutes member

A major fight broke out this week on a WWE show, featuring a former Brawling Brutes member. The member in question was Ridge Holland, and he made quite the impact on tonight's NXT.

Holland interrupted a conversation between North American Champion Tony D'Angelo and the new WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi. D'Angelo was in the middle of telling The Ruler he wanted to be "Double Title Don," when Holland came out.

The 36-year-old decided to mock The Don, reminding him of the "Christmas gift" he gave him and his family last year. Unfortunately for Ridge Holland, D'Angelo had no patience and immediately stepped out of the ring, leading to a brawl. This left Oba Femi alone in the ring, much to his misery, as his lack of awareness led to him being completely blindsided.

As he watched D'Angelo and Holland go at it, one of Oba's opponents from NXT New Year's Evil, Eddy Thorpe, attacked him from behind. Thorpe left the 26-year-old on the ground, before lifting the NXT Championship up himself.

There will be a lot to talk about heading into next week's episode of WWE NXT. It seems matters are being taken to the next level, both between Holland and D'Angelo, as well as Oba and Thorpe. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

