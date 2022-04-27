"I wish I would have done it" - Former WWE star regrets not having a feud with Goldberg (Exclusive) 

Gillberg, aka Duane Gill, appeared on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted and the former WWE star revealed that he wanted to have a long-term feud with Goldberg.

Gillberg rose to fame during the late 90s while portraying a parody gimmick of Goldberg, and while he was pushed as an enhancement talent, Duane Gill always hoped to have had a program with the former WCW Champion.

The 62-year-old star said he would have loved to wrestle Goldberg or even form a tag team with the Hall of Famer had he received the opportunity several years ago.

"A feud that I wish I would have had? Losing to Mankind, first off, was an honor. It really was," revealed Gillberg. "To go in there and be the mystery opponent and everything, it was an honor. But you know, what feud I wish I would have had? With Goldberg! Man, you don't know how much I wish I would have done it, man! It would have been a ball or tag with him. That would have been a team and half; you know what I mean?" [8:20 – 8:56]

Gillberg's WWE run

Duane Gill began appearing for WWE in 1991 and was booked to lose most of his matches to top stars of that generation. Duane finally received his "Gillberg" persona in 1998 after he surprisingly captured the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Gillberg became a popular name amongst the fans due to his amusing character and continued his stay in the company until 2000.

After leaving Vince McMahon's company, the longest-reigning Light Heavyweight Champion in WWE took the "Gillberg" gimmick to the independent scene. Gillberg has since appeared sporadically for WWE as he last showed up on the Monday Night RAW episode of January 2021 for a memorable segment with a fake Drew McIntyre.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Gillberg was apparently in hospital less than two months ago after having an heart attack.



Fair play to him being able to appear on Raw. Gillberg was apparently in hospital less than two months ago after having an heart attack. Fair play to him being able to appear on Raw. https://t.co/eOCYfOwj3S

Gillberg spoke on several other interesting topics during the latest UnSKripted episode, and you can check out the entire show in the Youtube video above.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao