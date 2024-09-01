Major heel turn to happen before the end of the year; Cody Rhodes will be the victim, says WWE analyst

Cody Rhodes has been surrounded by friends on WWE SmackDown over the past few months. However, a WWE analyst believes one of them could turn on The American Nightmare before the end of the year.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper has a close relationship with his former Legacy teammate. However, he has been spotted eyeing Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship multiple times. Hence, many believe the 14-time world champion would eventually turn on The American Nightmare and challenge him for the title.

Last night at Bash in Berlin, Rhodes retained his title against another friend, Kevin Owens. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted their story is far from over. He suggested that The Prizefighter would later betray The American Nightmare. As the latter finally ends his feud with Owens, he would then find himself a victim of another betrayal from Orton.

"This story is so far from over. And I've been saying this from the beginning, and I know you've heard me say it, but I love the idea that this is the slow progression of Kevin Owens turning, right? And I feel like because it's being done slowly, it can take us through Bad Blood, maybe into Survivor Series, and just as we're getting towards that end of the year, Cody can get done with Kevin Owens, go, 'Randy, can you believe how maniacal Kevin Owens became?' And then Randy turns on Cody too," he said. [30:13 - 30:53]

Randy Orton lost at WWE Bash in Berlin

While Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Viper failed to dethrone The Ring General. After their square-off, the two shook hands inside the ring.

After the match, Gunther sent an emotional message to the 14-time world champion during an interview with Gorilla Position.

"Two heavyweights leaving it all in the ring. For myself, a big challenge and a very personal way leading up to that match. But in reality, Randy is the man. He's one of the greatest of all time. Absolute legend in our business and to be out there with him and to be able to beat him at that stage, it's a bit of a stamp of approval for myself, for my championship reign. I think I'm well prepared for all the challenges to come," The Ring General said.

Following his loss in Berlin, Orton is expected to return to SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if he would now chase Rhodes' championship after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Title.

