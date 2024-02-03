Major heel WWE Superstars promises to never use "brass knuckles" in the ring; tries to storm into Nick Aldis' office on SmackDown

Two WWE Superstars who portray heel personas on television have hilariously vouched not to use "brass knuckles" in the ring and tried to storm into Nick Aldis' office on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown to raise their issue.

On last night's SmackDown, Kevin Owens faced Austin Theory in a singles competition, and the latter star was accompanied by Grayson Waller. In the closing moments of the match between the two men, Logan Paul (sitting at the commentary desk) interfered and sneakily tried to hand over a pair of brass knuckles to Theory.

However, Owens intercepted the move, snatched the brass knuckles off the 26-year-old star, and used it to his advantage to win the match when the referee was distracted.

During a SmackDown Exclusive interview, the two WWE Superstars hilariously mentioned they would never use "brass knuckles" and questioned Nick Aldis' capability of running the weekly show.

"Let me tell you something in my professional wrestling career, I would never ever go down to the ring with brass knuckles, ever. And I wouldn't even use them," Austin Theory said.

The Aussie star noted that they would storm into SmackDown GM's office and complain about Kevin Owens. However, Aldis was not there. Waller said:

"You know discussing this, this is the kind of show Nick Aldis is running. Kevin Owens can do whatever he wants, hitting people with weapons and I'll just ask he tried to attack Logan Paul, social media superstar, United States Champion, Logan Paul. We've had enough of it, so we're gonna go in Nick's office. Right now, we're going to storm in and tell him what we think."

Nick Aldis officially signed Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Previously, it was reported that people backstage were impressed by the former NXT Women's Champion performance at the Royal Rumble 2024 and that she will make an appearance on this week's blue show.

Well, on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was seen walking out of Aldis' office with a contract in her hand. The Buff Barbie's high-profile matches against Becky Lynch also came in handy for her main roster call-up.

The former NXT Women's Champion first laid hands on Michin in a backstage segment and went on to face The O.C. member in her main roster debut contest. Interestingly for Stratton, she emerged victorious in her first match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Only time will tell if the 24-year-old female star joins the race to battle for the WWE Women's Championship following WrestleMania 40.

