Major hint that Dominik Mysterio may have been set up by fellow Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been a hot topic of conversation in WWE over the past few weeks. Many fans believe Mysterio has moved on after Rhea Ripley's recent injury. However, a new social media post has emerged, discussing JD McDonagh's potential role in the controversy.

There have been slight teases of the two stars possibly joining forces, as they were spotted leaving the same room backstage on an episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Mysterio has also been liking Morgan's recent social media updates. On this week's edition of the red show, the Women's World Champion kissed "Dirty" Dom, seemingly hinting that they have been working together.

Many fans have pointed out that Morgan forced the kiss on Mysterio before the latter pushed her off. Hence, the former Tag Team Champion may have been set up by his stablemate, JD McDonagh.

Trending

On RAW, a fan pointed out that JD McDonagh had his own bandana around his arm during the main event. It was seemingly the same bandana that Liv Morgan was spotted with on social media.

You can check out the post below.

Expand Tweet

While the WWE Universe believed it was Dominik Mysterio's bandana, it could have actually belonged to JD McDonagh.

The Irish Ace was also spotted backstage with Morgan on RAW, where he claimed he was telling her that she wouldn't be holding the title for very long. McDonagh knew he was being hunted by Braun Strowman when he headed out to the ring. As a result, it's easy to imagine that the whole angle was a setup.

JD McDonagh and Liv Morgan could be looking to split up WWE's Judgment Day

Liv Morgan wants to get the ultimate revenge on Rhea Ripley, and it seems that taking her title isn't enough.

Dominik Mysterio could have been loyal to Mami the whole time. However, Morgan might have wanted to ensure that Ripley had nothing left in WWE upon her comeback.

This may be Morgan's plan with McDonagh. If they can split The Judgment Day and make everyone believe that Dominik Mysterio has been cheating with Morgan, Ripley will return to a very different WWE.

Has Dominik Mysterio been innocent the whole time? Is this whole situation a setup from McDonagh because of how badly he has been treated by The Judgment Day? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback