  • Major interference causes WWE star to flee mid-match; leaves the arena in a car

Major interference causes WWE star to flee mid-match; leaves the arena in a car

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:44 GMT
Blake Monroe
Blake Monroe is a former AEW star (source: WWE's X account)

A WWE star promptly escaped the arena after her match was interrupted. She left the venue in a car.

When Blake Monroe arrived in WWE a few weeks ago, she indicated that she was going after the NXT Women's Championship, which Jacy Jayne held. As she began a feud with Fatal Influence, the former AEW champion found some support in Jordynne Grace. The two of them teamed up at NXT Great American Bash 2025 and defeated Fatal Influence. At Evolution, Grace was set to challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. However, Blake Monroe betrayed the former TNA star and cost her the match. Since then, Grace has been out for revenge against Blake Monroe and has been trying her hand on the former AEW star.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Monroe faced Kelani Jordan in a singles match. As the bout was ongoing, Grace's music hit, and she came running to the ring. Upon seeing Grace, Blake Monroe fled from the ring and escaped through the crowd. She then got into a parked car outside the arena and left as Grace chased her. As a result, Blake was counted out, and the match was awarded to Kelani Jordan.

It will be interesting to see when Jordynne Grace gets her hands on Blake Monroe.

