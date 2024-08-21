Major issue with Bobby Lashley’s potential move to AEW addressed by veteran

A wrestling veteran has pointed out a major issue with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's potential move to AEW. The veteran in question is Jim Cornette.

The All Mighty was moved to WWE's alumni section on the promotion's official website last week amid his absence from television. His contract expired on August 16, 2024. Lashley was forced out of action in May 2024 when he suffered an unfortunate injury during training ahead of his King of the Ring Qualifying Match against The Bloodline's Tama Tonga.

After departing from the Stamford-based company, several fans believe the 48-year-old will join AEW.

During a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette pointed out a massive issue Lashley might face if the former WWE Champion joined the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 62-year-old claimed that apart from MJF, no AEW talent could work a wrestling match with The All Mighty.

"You sign Bobby Lashley in AEW; what is every match he’s going to have—a handicap match, or is he going to have to f***** try to fly around for these f***** midgets? How many Somersaults can he do? Who could he work within that company that wouldn’t just be visually repellent but could actually work a regular wrestling match with him, past MJF at this point?" he said.

Cornette added that the former Intercontinental Champion was too big both physically and in terms of stature for Tony Khan's company. The veteran added that while several current WWE Superstars could go toe-to-toe with Lashley inside the squared circle, he couldn't think of any AEW star who could do meaningful work with the 48-year-old.

"I’m just saying, Bobby Lashley is too big a star and literally too big a guy. I don’t think Tony Khan would be smart enough to want to sign him or have anyone for him to work with that would be palatable, that it wouldn’t look like child abuse by a grown adult. It’s a shame because there are a dozen people you would think of that Bobby Lashley could have a program with right now in WWE, but I can’t think of anyone in AEW who would be meaningful for him to work with or who wouldn’t look ridiculous,” he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Another veteran is critical of Bobby Lashley's potential move to AEW for the same reason

Veteran journalist Bill Apter shared a similar take regarding Bobby Lashley possibly joining AEW.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the veteran journalist lavished praise on The All Mighty while highlighting the latter's impressive physique. However, the 78-year-old claimed that the current AEW roster does not have a believable match for the former United States Champion.

"He looks like pumped and an athlete; he really takes care of himself. Who in AEW would be going against Bobby Lashley, who physically looks like a monster? I can't think of any 'heavyweight' in AEW that would be an equal match to him. Who would that be?" he wondered. [4:45 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley becomes All Elite in the coming days.

