Major issues in faction as Bayley disobeys "orders" after apparent leadership change on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair faced Kairi Sane during this week's episode of SmackDown.

In the show's opening, Damage CTRL found themselves in a brawl with Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi. Interestingly, the group's leader, Bayley, was noticeably absent and later disclosed to be unaware of the faction's plans beforehand. This hinted at a potential shift in leadership following the stable's defeat at Survivor Series.

In the main event of the night, Kairi Sane looked to clinch her first victory since her return as she faced off against the EST of WWE. Before the showdown, SKY instructed Bayley to stay at the back during the bout.

The match began with back-and-forth action from both the women as Sane, at one point, hammered Belair with her clubs and slapped her across the face. Shortly after, chaos at the ringside led the referee to remove all involved parties from both sides.

As the match reached its climax, Belair hit a Glam Slam to Sane against the barricade on the outside. At this crucial moment, Bayley disregarded SKY's prior orders and emerged to aid her stablemate. Despite the assistance, Belair managed to clinch the win after she executed the KOD on Sane.

In the aftermath of the bout, Bayley looked disappointed and helpless. It will be interesting to see what this means for the future of Damage CTRL.

