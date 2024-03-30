Major match confirmed by WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for WrestleMania XL

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently opened up about one of the major matches that will be happening at WrestleMania XL.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair faced Dakota Kai in a singles match, where the former stood victorious at the end of the bout. Following the match, Damage CTRL went after Belair, as they attacked the latter. Shortly afterwards, Naomi and Jade Cargill were seen in action trying to save the EST. The brawl eventually came to an end when Cargill threw the Damage CTRL members out of the ring.

Post-show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldi confirmed that a major match will be taking place at the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event. The bout will include Cargill, Belair, and The Glow against Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Kai.

"I have several reactions, I have several emotions. Let's say, irritation at the behaviour of Damage CTRL, awestruck at the physical prowess of Jade Cargill. I'd say the number one feeling I have is inspiration. After seeing that, I'm inspired to make a match for WrestleMania. At WrestleMania I've decided, we're gonna have a six women tag team match, Dakota Kai and the Kabuki Warriors, will take on Naomi, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill," stated Aldis.

Check out Nick Aldis' announcement below.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had previously spoken about teaming up with Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair previously shared her opinion on teaming up with Jade Cargill in the future.

While speaking in an interview with WrestleRant, The EST of WWE stated that even before Cargill's arrival at the company, she wanted to have a match with the former AEW star.

She shared how she used to be excited about the prospect of facing Cargill at WrestleMania someday.

“I used to get questions about facing Jade before she even came to WWE and I would always say, ‘Well, everybody wants what they can’t have,’ but now it’s a possibility. It’s very exciting. I feel like everybody’s talking about ‘Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.’ I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There’s so many possibilities. So I’m very excited for it.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Cargill in the near future.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Damage CTRL will win at WrestleMania? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion