Major miscommunication leads to 33-year-old star's loss on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano defeated Ludwig Kaiser during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

DIY and Imperium have had conflicts for a while. Following Kaiser's victory over Tommaso Ciampa last Monday, he was slated to face Johnny Gargano in this week's show. However, before the match, he instructed his Imperium ally Giovanni Vinci, who had aided in last week's win, not to interfere in the upcoming encounter.

The bout started with both men exchanging moves, each vying for early dominance. At one moment, Kaiser delivered a slap to his opponent on the apron. Nevertheless, Gargano staged a comeback, landing a Superman Spear off the ropes.

Vinci disregarded the earlier instruction as the match ended and came out to assist his stablemate. Kaiser was furious as he asked the former to go back. This distraction allowed Gargano to take advantage as he hit the One Final Beat to secure the win.

It will be interesting to see what Imperium's leader, Gunther, says about Kaiser's recent setback.

