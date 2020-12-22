Major mistake made with post-TLC RAW segment between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

TLC ended with Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire. The finish of the Firefly Inferno match was a much-needed cliffhanger that helped increase the anticipation for the RAW after TLC.

While Alexa Bliss' return made the segment with Randy Orton one of the show's better moments, a big mistake was made, as pointed out by Vince Russo on the latest edition of SK Wrestling Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Vince Russo rightfully highlighted that WWE should have opened RAW with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss' segment. The TLC PPV's biggest takeaway was The Fiend getting burned by The Viper, and the fans tuned into RAW to see the follow-up to the Firefly Inferno finish.

However, RAW opened with a women's segment. Randy Orton addressing the TLC incident came much later on the show, and Vince Russo felt that it was a misstep on WWE's end.

He explained that every good show picked up from the last episode's most prominent angle, and WWE should have done the same on RAW.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"You know, Chris, that's a great point right from the start, because I always hate to say, 'during the Attitude Era, back in my day.' But forget all that, forget all that. When you look at any good television show where whatever the end scene is, that's where it picks up the following week. Forget about the Attitude Era; that's comment sense. Remember Batman 1966? Bro, Joker's got him, he's going down, same bad time, when you tuned in the next day, did they not go to it twenty minutes later? They picked it right up.

Right off the bat, you've got a format and a formula that is flawed: Vince Russo on the RAW segment's timing

Vince Russo stressed the importance of following up on the PPV-closing moment as the opener of RAW. Russo was also critical that WWE ignored the vital detail and reserved it for later in the episode.

"Right off the bat, you've got a format and a formula that is flawed. That was the last match, right at TLC?

You've got to pick up the show from there. There is nothing more important than that. That's where you have to start the show. The fact that it was totally ignored until, I don't know how long it was, an hour or two hours in or whatever it was. That right there just tells you guys, come on, man, get it together, bro."

Russo said that people who tuned in for the Firefly Inferno fallout would have probably not sat around to watch the show.

"If people tune in to see that and they are getting Charlotte Flair and Asuka and all this up top, people are going to say, sc*** it, they are not going to sit around for an hour and a half and two hours. They are not going to do it."

While The Fiend didn't appear on RAW, Alexa Bliss' TV return managed to add some momentum to the angle, which seems to head towards the resurrection of Bray Wyatt's superhuman alter ego.

