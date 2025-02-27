Major name to appear outside WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE is headed to Las Vegas for this year's Show of Shows, and several veterans and legends will be in town. Recently, it was announced that Ronda Rousey will be in Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend for WrestleCon.

In 2023, Ronda Rousey parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion by putting over her best friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules Match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet went out in style, and The Queen of Spades won via technical submission at The Biggest Party of The Summer in Michigan.

WrestleCon, which was established in 2013, has become an annual event and one that takes place around the same time as WrestleMania. Today, the official X (fka Twitter) account announced that The Baddest Woman on the Planet will be in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania 41 weekend for WrestleCon.

"Welcome back the Baddest Woman on the Planet 'Rowdy' @RondaRousey to Wrestlecon. She will be in Las Vegas exclusively Friday! Her pro photo op will be included for all Superfans. For all others, pro Photos, Table Photos, Autos, and mail order will be up by tomorrow. #DNB," stated WrestleCon's X account.

Ronda Rousey doesn't want to return to WWE for another run

Upon her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Ronda Rousey kept her distance from the company but didn't leave wrestling. She made a few appearances before focusing on her family and then moved away from in-ring action.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Ronda Rousey talked about the uncertainty of working in WWE under the old regime, which she remarked as a negative experience. Moreover, The Baddest Woman on the Planet expressed that she had no interest in another run with the Stamford-based promotion.

"The anxiety of never knowing what was going on until the very last minute, and not being allowed to prepare and getting our time cut over and over and over again. The experience itself was needlessly stressful. That's what drove me so hard towards screenwriting and drafting novels. It's kind of like a refuge from that," Rousey said.

The former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion had her last wrestling match in November 2023.

