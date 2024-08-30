Major name claims she secretly didn't feel good enough about herself in WWE

WWE is set to hold its final premium event of the month in Berlin alongside the go-home edition of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan opened up about her past struggles in the company and stated she didn't feel good about herself then

In 2014, Liv Morgan signed with the global juggernaut in professional wrestling and made it to the developmental brand. In the following years, Morgan gained popularity and enhanced her skills within the professional wrestling industry. However, she wasn't too happy about it then.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the current Women's World Champion opened up about her previous struggles in the company. She stated she secretly didn't feel good enough about herself and often questioned herself and her skills inside the squared circle.

“It’s weird because it was such a mixture of confidence and insecurity at the same time. I had so much hope and belief in myself that I’d reach this moment, but at the same time, I secretly never felt good enough for it either. It was a really weird dichotomy of believing that’s where I’ll be, but also like, ‘Maybe I’m not good enough to get there.’ It was a battle for a lot of my career," Morgan said. [H/T - US Weekly]

Liv Morgan on joining The Judgment Day after WWE SummerSlam 2024

The Judgment Day changed forever in the Stamford-based promotion when Edge was kicked out and replaced by Finn Balor. A similar event transpired at WWE SummerSlam 2024 when the members turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Later, Liv Morgan and Carlito became the faction's new members.

In the same interview, the current Women's World Champion spoke about her run as the brand's champion and entry into The Judgment Day. She stated she was excited to watch Rhea Ripley hate on it as the star ended up taking away everything from Mami.

“I’m super excited. I’m showing up as the WWE Women’s World Champion. I’m showing up with my daddy Dom. I’m showing up with my new Judgment Day family. I walk into work every week so excited just to watch Rhea Ripley hate it. It’s the funniest thing, I think," Morgan said. [H/T - US Weekly]

Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are set to face The Terror Twins at WWE Bash in Berlin.

