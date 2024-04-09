Major name confirms he is leaving WWE for a while when speaking to Cody Rhodes on RAW after WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes was introduced on RAW by Triple H, who ushered in the new era of WWE with the man who will be leading the company. In a long promo, a major name confirmed he is leaving WWE for a while.

That star is none other than The Rock. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he is departing post-WrestleMania as he is jumping right back into filming just a few days after his incredible performance at 'Mania 40.

The Great One confronted Cody Rhodes and had a bit of an awkward "title exchange" with him that led to "This is awkward" chants. Apart from the long and drawn-out segment with a lot of silence and crowd reaction, The Rock confirmed that he is leaving WWE for a while.

This means that the run of The Final Boss is over for now. It's a shame considering how short-lived it was while simultaneously being impactful. This was undoubtedly The Rock's best character work in 21 years since his iconic "Hollywood Rock" character.

The Final Boss made one thing clear - his story with Cody Rhodes is only beginning - teasing a match in the future.

So while The Rock is gone, it is only for now - not forever. Somehow, we get the feeling that we won't have to wait eight years for another match of his.

