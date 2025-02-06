Major name defends Charlotte Flair's win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 marked the return of Charlotte Flair, and The Queen punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defended the second-generation star's win in Indianapolis.

Last year, it was announced that Charlotte Flair would return to WWE heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Later, she was announced for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which she eventually won after eliminating Roxanne Perez. However, the win didn't sit well with the audience, and Thunder Rosa didn't agree with the sentiments.

Speaking on Busted Open, former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defended Charlotte Flair's win at the annual event. She stated that she worked her way to the top despite being a second-generation talent in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Guys, she put her time in NXT. It wasn't like an overnight success. She's put time in, and she made mistakes in the ring. But at the end of the day, she's a great wrestler, and just look at her. She's a part of the business on top of being Ric Flair's daughter. If you don't like it, she's not going anywhere. She said it," Rosa said. [From 25:30 - 26:02]

Charlotte Flair will appear on WWE SmackDown

The Royal Rumble's landscape changed when Charlotte Flair entered the gimmick match at #27. She eliminated four WWE superstars and eventually won the match for the second time in her career.

However, she's yet to pick her opponent for WrestleMania 41 and appeared on Monday Night RAW. Later, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared and made her case for the rematch, but The Queen had other plans.

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair warned Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and the champion, Giulia, heading into Vengeance Day 2025. The multi-time Women's Champion isn't done yet, as she has another appearance scheduled.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen will make her presence felt on the brand and most likely clash with Tiffany Stratton before making the final decision.

