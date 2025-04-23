Major name issues statement on TNA departure; fuels WWE rumors with Dominik Mysterio observation

WWE Superstars and other talents from around the wrestling world are celebrating this week after numerous promotions found success during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas. One familiar face from AEW and TNA is unfortunately confirming his release while fueling rumors with a hopeful statement on Dominik Mysterio.

Alan Angels trained under AEW star AR Fox and made his pro wrestling debut in November 2016. The Georgia native debuted for AEW in August 2020 and soon joined The Dark Order as the masked Five. Angels was later unmasked but remained with Tony Khan until his contract expired at the end of June 2022. The 27-year-old joined TNA four months later but has been away since November.

The Celestial has been the subject of rumors and speculation in recent months. Fightful Select reported earlier today that Angels is a free agent and has been since December. It was noted then that Angels was one of the talents that departed TNA that month as his contract expired, but the exit was just made public. It remains to be seen if WWE is interested, but the former Dark Order member recently fueled discussions on a potential run by commenting on Dominik Mysterio and his Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania 41.

"Dom gives hope to all us heels out here [heart emoji]," Alan Angels wrote.

The current Prestige Wrestling Champion is still on the TNA roster as of now. Sources noted that the split between Angels and TNA was amicable, leaving the door open. Angels, who has continued to work the indies, took to X today to issue a statement on the matter. He thanked TNA and looked back on his run there with fond memories. Angels said he's once again starting over and isn't sure what the future holds, but he's not giving up on his passion.

"Thank you TNA," Alan Angels wrote with the statement below.

Angels' last TNA match came at the Xplosion tapings on November 9, 2024. He and Jake Crist were defeated by The Good Hands one day after a loss to The Rascalz on Impact.

WWE NXT Superstars on TNA Impact this week

Thursday's TNA Impact will be the go-home show for the Rebellion PPV. Both shows will also feature WWE NXT Superstars.

Impact will see NXT's Ethan Page team with Frankie Kazarian to face Elijah and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. NXT's Fatal Influence faction is returning to Impact as Jacy Jayne faces Rosemary.

WWE Legends and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys will also be on Impact as The Nemeths visit their compound. Tessa Blanchard will be in action, Mike Santana will speak, and Fandango will team with X-Division Champion Moose vs. Ace Austin and Trey Miguel.

