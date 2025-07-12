Major name makes non-WWE appearance ahead of SmackDown

A major WWE name was busy making an appearance outside the company. This comes ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Byron Saxton has been part of WWE for several years. He gave up his in-ring career and settled into his role as a play-by-play commentator for NXT initially. He has also been a backstage interviewer in the company. Saxton has been involved in some funny backstage interview segments during his time with the company. He has also performed as a ring announcer for Crown Jewel 2023. Needless to say, he has worn many hats in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Tonight, ahead of SmackDown, Byron Saxton made an appearance as a judge for the Princess America Pageant. He also took to X/Twitter to send a message thanking the pageant organizers for inviting him to be a judge. He also thanked his fellow judges and the participants.

"Thanks Princess America Pageant for having me back as a judge. To my esteemed fellow judges, thank you for hopping into the trenches to make the challenging decision of which two ladies would earn the crown & thank you to all the ladies for your fearless courage and inspiration," Saxton wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

It's great to see Byron Saxton also getting opportunities outside of WWE.

