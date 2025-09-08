  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major name officially moved to WWE alumni section 

Major name officially moved to WWE alumni section 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:14 GMT
This is a surprise (image via WWE)
This is a surprise (image via WWE)

WWE's alumni section of their website is usually the place that the company moves stars to following their release or retirement.

Ad

It appears that there was a slight delay when it comes to Sarah Logan, who departed WWE back in June 2025. She announced that the company were not going to renew her contract since she was off on maternity leave and wouldn't be returning to TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The company has now finally moved her profile over to the alumni section, as it appears that her contract must have expired, and she is now a free agent.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Her husband Erik remains part of RAW as one-half of The Viking Raiders, who continue to push for the World Tag Team Championships.

WWE has yet to update its alumni list

While Sarah Logan or Valhalla has now been moved, it's worth noting that AJ Lee is yet to be moved over to the active section since she remains in the alumni following her retirement.

Ad

AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown and has already made it clear that she has signed a new deal and is set to be on RAW later tonight. Despite the contract being signed three days ago, she still remains on the alumni section.

The official website could be going through some changes with the site since Logan has finally been moved, which means that AJ Lee should be handed a new render and placed on the active list next to AJ Styles.

It has been 10 years since Lee was seen as an active superstar, which could be why it's taken the company so long to move her over to the correct section. CM Punk was once part of the alumni section, too, after he walked out back in 2014, but he walked back in two years ago and has remained an active star.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications