Major name officially moved to WWE alumni section 

WWE's alumni section of their website is usually the place that the company moves stars to following their release or retirement. It appears that there was a slight delay when it comes to Sarah Logan, who departed WWE back in June 2025. She announced that the company were not going to renew her contract since she was off on maternity leave and wouldn't be returning to TV. The company has now finally moved her profile over to the alumni section, as it appears that her contract must have expired, and she is now a free agent. Her husband Erik remains part of RAW as one-half of The Viking Raiders, who continue to push for the World Tag Team Championships.WWE has yet to update its alumni listWhile Sarah Logan or Valhalla has now been moved, it's worth noting that AJ Lee is yet to be moved over to the active section since she remains in the alumni following her retirement. AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown and has already made it clear that she has signed a new deal and is set to be on RAW later tonight. Despite the contract being signed three days ago, she still remains on the alumni section. The official website could be going through some changes with the site since Logan has finally been moved, which means that AJ Lee should be handed a new render and placed on the active list next to AJ Styles. It has been 10 years since Lee was seen as an active superstar, which could be why it's taken the company so long to move her over to the correct section. CM Punk was once part of the alumni section, too, after he walked out back in 2014, but he walked back in two years ago and has remained an active star.