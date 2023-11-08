Major name returns to WWE NXT after 2670 days; brings popular faction with him!

A major name has returned to WWE NXT after 2670 days and brought a popular faction with him.

Chad Gable started his WWE career in NXT as part of the popular tag team American Alpha with Jason Jordan. After a pretty successful stint in the third brand, they were finally promoted to the main roster. While Jordan hung up his boots for a producer role, Gable continued performing in the ring.

He spent several years floundering the main roster before finally striking gold when he joined forces with Otis to form the Alpha Academy. Since then, they have become popular and have added more members to the group over the years. They have even won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

One of Alpha Academy's newest members, Akira Tozawa, was set to compete on NXT tonight against Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. Accompanying Akira Tozawa to the ring was Chad Gable and Alpha Academy. This was Gable's first appearance on NXT since July 16th, 2016.

Expand Tweet

Despite Alpha Academy at ringside, Noam Dar was still able to retain his Heritage Cup against Tozawa. However, it looks like this feud may be far from over.

What do you make of Alpha Academy's appearance on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here