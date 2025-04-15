Major name to reveal himself as The Rock's secret helper, says ex-WWE star, after WrestleMania 41

WWE is headed to Las Vegas, and The Rock's absence from the product has been felt in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Matt Camp believes Paul Heyman would reveal he's been in touch with The Final Boss and would become his proxy after the event.

Last year, it was revealed Paul Heyman had two phones on him heading into WrestleMania 40. The Wiseman used to separately establish contact with The Final Boss and acted as a middleman between The Rock and Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Busted Open, former WWE personality and star Matt Camp stated that Paul Heyman's arc would not be to betray either Roman Reigns or CM Punk, but it would be to join The Rock at WrestleMania 41 and act as his mouthpiece and speak on The Final Boss' behalf after the event in Las Vegas.

"The Wiseman has his Final Boss phone, and that's who he's answering to. Maybe Paul Heyman will become The Rock's proxy as he did for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns," Camp said. (From 13:29 to 13:48)

The Rock hasn't appeared for the company since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, The Rock shockingly returned to the Stamford-based promotion and added himself to a storyline with Cody Rhodes. Many expected a match between the two, but The Final Boss came up with an offer, which was hard for The American Nightmare to refuse.

The multi-time WWE Champion wanted Rhodes to sell his soul and become The Rock's champion heading into WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss gave him an ultimatum and expected an answer in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. In the coming weeks, Cody Rhodes was conflicted.

Last month, John Cena punched his ticket for WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes and waited in the ring for The Final Boss' arrival. Shockingly, The Franchise Player sold his soul and attacked The American Nightmare heading into WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, this was The Rock's last appearance for WWE, and The Final Boss hasn't made an appearance yet. It'll be interesting to see if he shows up at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for Rhodes vs. Cena.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

