Major name shares honest opinion on joining WWE

A very popular name recently shared his honest opinion about joining WWE. Over the years, many popular stars across several fields have stepped inside the squared circle.

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton has attended several WWE shows in recent years, the latest being the SummerSlam Premium Live Event earlier this month. On a recent edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the two-time NBA All-Star spoke about the possibility of competing in a wrestling match, among several other things.

The 25-year-old revealed that he has been a lifelong fan of pro wrestling. He claimed that it was his second-favorite thing after basketball. He recalled attending WWE shows and playing games back in the day.

"It’s my second favorite thing behind basketball. When I was a little kid, my uncle Gary, he’s not with us anymore, but when he would come over, we would watch wrestling. The first event I remember watching was WrestleMania 19. I was like three years old, and I remember watching it, I remember watching Backlash 03. For me, it was always something that I was super interested in. I played a lot of video games growing up, basketball video games and wrestling video games," Haliburton said.

However, Tyrese Haliburton claimed that he could never get inside the ring because of his extremely low tolerance for pain. The Indiana Pacers point guard recalled that he felt like he hurt his back after running the ropes at the Performance Center. He appreciated the WWE Superstars for their work inside the squared circle and noted he could never do what they do.

"That’s it. I could never get in a ring because my pain tolerance is nothing. You guys do some fu**ing crazy stuff. I’ve been to the PC a couple of times and tried to run the ropes. ‘These hurt.' They hurt my back.’ I got on the top rope on the foam ring, and I was like, ‘This is high, I think I’m a bi**h, I can’t do that.’ [Laughs]. I could never do what you guys do, and that calls for more of an appreciation for it. I love storytelling and what goes into it," added Haliburton. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Tyrese Haliburton wants to take one bump in WWE

Later on the podcast, Tyrese Haliburton was asked about having a potential match with fellow NBA star Jalen Brunson. The two stars confronted each other on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in June 2024.

Although Tyrese Haliburton shut down the idea of a potential match, he expressed his desire to take a bump. The NBA star said that he wanted someone to put him through a table once.

"People were saying that and were like, ‘You should figure out a way.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, fu**ing right.’ I want to take one bump. Somebody put me through a table or something, but one time. We’re not practicing. Do it, it’s going to hurt," he said.

Only time will tell if Tyrese Haliburton gets to take his bump at a WWE show.

