Major name has unfinished business with The Rock; open to face The Final Boss in WWE

The Rock's WWE return remains a huge question at this time, but one major name has some unfinished business with The Final Boss. The talent is open to returning to face Rocky in a one-on-one bout.

Ad

In January 2024, Jinder Mahal cut a promo on Monday Night RAW when The Rock returned to the Stamford-based promotion. While the Modern Day Maharaja did his best, he could not handle a People's Elbow and was humiliated by The Brahma Bull.

The 39-year-old star is a major name in professional wrestling, as he's a former WWE Champion and the only Indian-born former United States Champion in the promotion's history. Unfortunately, he, along with Indus Sher, was released from the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania XL.

Ad

Trending

On TMZ's Inside The Ring, the hosts asked Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, if he would go back to the Stamford-based promotion to settle his unfinished business with The Rock in a one-on-one match. The former world champion agreed he would be down for a return and a match against The Final Boss.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

"Yeah, I'll definitely take him. Yeah, I'll take it up. I feel like I'll out-promo The Rock," Mahal said. (From 24:02 to 24:07)

Ad

Ad

Will Jinder Mahal return to WWE for a match against The Rock?

The abovementioned segment on Monday Night RAW opened the door for a potential match between The Final Boss and Jinder Mahal in the Stamford-based promotion. While it's highly unlikely that The Modern Day Maharaja would get a match with Rocky, he can return to the company in the future.

Ad

Raj Dhesi thinks a return is possible, but he cannot retire in the Stamford-based promotion. In an interview with PWInsider, Dhesi addressed the possibility of in-ring retirement, as he's close to reaching 40. The former WWE and United States Champion said he would probably finish his career on the independent circuit.

The 39-year-old added that he was destined to finish his career on the independent circuit, as that was where he started his career. It'll be interesting to see if he ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit TMZ and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More