"I didn't need the win to make an impression" - Major name was unsure if WWE would let him defeat The Undertaker

Mick Foley has revealed that he didn't expect to win his matches against The Undertaker when he joined WWE in 1996.

The Hall of Famer experienced a tremendous start to his career in the company as he scored victories over The Undertaker at King of the Ring and SummerSlam that year. Foley was always confident in his ability as a performer and felt he didn't need the win to get over with the fans.

Here's what he revealed on this week's "Foley is Pod" episode, which revolved around "The Making of Mankind":

"I didn't think I was getting my hand raised," admitted Mick Foley. "I thought I was coming in to do (the job). I always believed I could get over without going over. I always believed I didn't need the win to make an impression." [42:50 -43:19]

Mick Foley, however, did not undermine the importance of picking up wins. The WWE Legend noted that performers must regularly triumph in the ring to build their credibility beyond a certain level.

"I wanted that element of danger" - Mick Foley explains the idea behind his WWE character

The hardcore legend often put his body on the line to inflict damage on his opponents and enthrall the fans. Foley stated that a handful of heels in the past were legitimately scary despite the kayfabe nature of pro wrestling.

The veteran star cited Abdullah the Butcher as an example, highlighting that the "Madman from Sudan" wasn't worried about winning. Abdullah looked like he legitimately wanted to hurt people, which differentiated him from other performers of his era.

"Could you imagine if Abby, Abdullah The Butcher, if Abby was in a position where they insisted that he go for a cover after every move?" noted Foley. "It wasn't that Abdullah The Butcher was a great competitor looking to score a victory over the best and to prove himself to be the best in the business. He was looking to kill you." [43:50 - 44:06]

Mick Foley also wanted a similar aura around his gimmick. Through his work in the squared circle, he wished to bring some realism to professional wrestling and be a truly menacing character.

"That's what people thought; even when the process of wrestling was largely known, people still feared certain guys," continued the WWE Hall of Famer. "I wanted to be that guy who caused people in the building or watching on TV to go, 'I know most of the wrestling is what it is, but that guy is real.' I wanted that element of danger." [44:07 - 44:32]

