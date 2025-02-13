Major name wants to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as a duo

Legendary superstars and veterans often end up in the WWE Hall of Fame, and their careers are celebrated heading into WrestleMania. Recently, multi-time Women's Champion Michelle McCool revealed she would like to receive the prestigious honor alongside her former LayCool teammate, Layla.

Michelle McCool was integral to WWE's Divas division for years. She unified the Women's and Divas championships in 2010. Later, she formed LayCool, which became one of the most popular acts of her career as an in-ring performer. McCool has now retired from full-time in-ring competition.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Michelle McCool addressed the possibility of entering the Hall of Fame. While she said it would be an honor to receive the honor as a singles competitor, she would like to join the illustrious list alongside Layla for their work as a tandem.

"I don't know. I get that question all the time. I mean, it would be an honor. I don't know, not my call. Don't even whose call it is, but I have no idea. I would hope LayCool would go in, and everybody always asks. I mean, that would be an honor to go in as Michelle McCool, obviously. But [I] think LayCool is what put Michelle McCool really on the map. And I'll never take that for granted, but she [Layla] just disassociated from wrestling for quite some time, and I respected that. Would I give anything to have a LayCool reunion at a Rumble? Yeah," McCool said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Michelle McCool competed in WWE following her retirement

In 2011, Michelle McCool put her career on the line against Layla and retired from the Stamford-based promotion when she lost. After the bout, she stayed away from in-ring competition as she was dealing with injuries from working as a full-time performer for years.

McCool made a shocking return to WWE when the company hosted its inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. Later, she made another appearance when the Stamford-based promotion held its first-ever all-women's premium live event called Evolution. On the show, she competed in a Battle Royal and lost.

In 2022 and 2023, Michelle McCool competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see whether she will reunite with Layla for a final bout.

